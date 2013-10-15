VibesBase Enterprises Debuts Poetic Justice Jeans

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- VibesBase Enterprises launches a new LA based denim collection, Poetic Justice, for the real women with real curves.



VibesBase specializes in producing and designing quality denim brands. Through the launch of Poetic Justice they will be filling a gap in their current brand collection.



“Vibesbase already has an impressive list of branded denim collections. We target several segments of the market including men’s, women’s contemporary, and young contemporary, but realized we’re not serving the everyday woman. We’ve launched Poetic Justice, jeans that fit your shape to a whole other demographic that are often neglected. We feel Poetic Justice can be the solution to the customer that can’t find any bottoms to fit her shape.”



Poetic Justice’s motto is a “number does not define you and it shouldn’t define your jeans.” Their jeans are specifically designed with a revolutionary goal in mind: Jeans that fit your shape, not just your size. Poetic Justice was derived for the idea of filling the void in the industry for a high quality denim brand for the shapely woman, with affordable prices.



The collection covers everything from trendy printed and coated styles, as well as a variety of basic skinny, cropped, boyfriend and boot cut jeans. All styles are offered at price points between $40-$60 and available directly on their website.



The jeans are designed in USA, with quality fabric made specifically to fit and hug curves. The fabric has the perfect amount of stretch and can be worn all day and still fit the way it does when you first put it on. The size scale caters to as many women as possible - majority of styles are available in regular sizes 26 - 32 and plus sizes 16-20.



“A shape can range from the hour glass and half hour glass to the slim hipped full seated girl. All of these customers have that gapping waist issue, where if the rear and hips fit then the waist is too big.” explains Marcus Lansden, VP Design and Merchandising. “This becomes not just a fit issue but a fashion issue. This girl either has to wear a shirt to cover her waist and or wear a belt, or is stuck with very limited options. Through the use of special fabrics that stretch and recover, Poetic Justice strategically developed a jean pattern that hugs the clients’ curves accentuating the woman’s shape.”



Poetic Justice is proud to offer this market great fitting jeans that are on trend and affordable. Poetic Justice Jeans celebrate your style and your life - happy, healthy women who are proud of who they are and proud of their curves.



About Poetic Justice

Poetic Justice is a Los Angeles based denim brand designed to fit your shape, specializing in real women with real curves. The size scale caters to as many women as possible in regular sizes 26 - 32 and plus sizes 16-20. The variety of skinny, cropped, boyfriend and boot cut jeans will give you the possibility to choose your perfect jean. More information can be found at www.poeticjusticejeans.com.



About Vibesbase Enterprises

VibesBase Enterprise designs, develops, manufactures and markets a growing collection of stylish brands across a range of consumer lifestyle segments including standards & practices, Poetic Justice, Halladay, BETTE PAIGE, Level 7 and Vibes Gold Label brand. In addition to their brands, Vibesbase also offers value added, private label business to the fashion apparel industry. The merchandising & design teams focuses on innovation and its commitment to developing superior fit and fashion through inspiration and extensive knowledge. For more information visit http://www.vibesbase.com.



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