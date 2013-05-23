Vibrant and Colorful Kitchen Furniture Only at Paramount Bathrooms

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Everyone loves rigid furniture and Paramount Bathrooms has been providing the best mass produced high quality kitchen units like kitchen wall cabinets nationwide with great service.



Though Paramount Bathrooms are widely known for their impeccable modern design with bathroom furniture and storage, they have furniture for the bedroom too with a myriad of designs to choose from without compromising the quality.



A kitchen unit here at Paramount Bathrooms may have several colors known as Parapan which is solid acrylic. The color range of vibrant apple green in a glossy finish that looks sleek and wonderful in any modern kitchen. The colors are alive and stunning to look at, making any kitchen look wonderful and lively any time of the day.



It goes the same for their kitchen wall cabinets, they too can be colored with the Parapan solid acrylic colors but the classic wood finish style is also available in various selections. All the furniture available has the selections of colored acrylic or the wood finish that’s very classic and traditional looking.



For bathroom storage, free standing bathroom cabinets too can have that face lift with lovely colors that can make a bathroom feel alive and with wonderful colors.



It is not to be forgotten that the bedroom too has furniture that can be purchased at Paramount Bathrooms, coming in at different styles and designs, and also colors for the modern sleek look that emanates the present times without compromising the quality of the furniture that will surely last for generations. For further details one may visit the Website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms are a manufacturer of high quality furniture for bathroom, kitchen, down to the bedroom. They have designed and an amazing selection of styles to choose from. It is a family run company that has been in the industry for at least 25 years.



Contact:

Feel free to contact and get more information on this press release:

Liam Doye

Contact email : sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address- Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate

Gosport

Hants

PO12 3RX

Zip Code- PO12 3RX

Contact Phone- (02392) 510002

Website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk