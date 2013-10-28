Vibrant Boutique Hotels in Buenos Aires for Romantic Holidays

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The vibrant city of Buenos Aires has many unique aspects to explore and enjoy a long romantic weekend with a loved one. The Argentinean capital is a honeymoon haven where couples can experience the lively local culture, have romantic dinners and taste the scrumptious Latin cuisine, and entangle their arms in each other’s embrace while doing the passionate tango. Here are our suggestions romantic hotels in Buenos Aires that will surely spice up love life.



House of Jasmines Hotel Salta is a charming Boutique Hotel in Buenos Aires that has a very romantic countryside setting surrounded by orchards and gorgeous gardens. Couples can enjoy each other’s company having romantic walks, touring the park on bicycles, taking a dip in the heated swimming pool, or have a couples’ massage after a steam bath at the spa. Lovebirds can also enjoy romantic picnics then retire to the comforts of the romantic hotel rooms with ultra comfortable king sized beds for a night of passion.



FincaValentina is another great choice for a Boutique Hotel in Buenos Aires that offers a bucolic long romantic weekend setting. Couples need not worry about transportation since the romantic hotel offers free airport transfers. Lovers can go horseback riding, bird watching, swimming, and tour the high deserts of the Andes. In room massages, spa treatments, romantic candlelight dinners, cooking classes, and sipping wine while taking in the amazing view of the mountain range from the private balcony would surely make a long romantic weekend in Buenos Aires truly memorable.



Kkala is also an excellent choice for Boutique Hotels in Aires because is it only five minutes away from the city centre. Book either of their two suites that have whirlpool tubs and arrange for a romantic dinner. Newly wed guests are given romantic gifts of complimentary champagne bottle and chocolate box. Couples can kick back and sun bathe by the pool, or borrow books from the hotel library and read romantic poetry by the cozy fireplace. Kkala can also help organize tours to surrounding tourist and nature attractions to make the long romantic weekend in Buenos Aires extra special.



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