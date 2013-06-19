Vibrant Rugs Launches Online Rug Store to Supply a Wide Range of Quality Discount Items

Medford, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Rugs are a great way to create an accent or feature in a room and break up the homogenous profile of a single color carpet, tile, or wood floor. Persian rugs have become popular the world over as interesting set pieces for floor-space, but it is seeing competition from both the new and innovative and the classical from other cultures. Vibrant Rugs is a new online store that has been launched to provide the world’s best rugs for the most competitive prices on the web, and is expanding its range all the time.



The site has a large collection of classic Persian and Oriental rugs, along with braided rugs and solid rugs for traditional tastes. However, they also have an ever expanding range of contemporary, transitional and even outdoor rugs for those who wish to challenge tradition and assert originality in the home.



The site currently plays host to over three hundred designer rugs, all still at amazing discount prices, including asymmetric prints, geometric designs, floral, striped and paisley styles. Prices vary widely but all are significantly below the MSRP, and every item comes with a detailed product description including method of construction, size and color.



A spokesperson for Vibrant Rugs explained, “As with most things, when a fashion becomes popular many other clever alternatives fall by the wayside in the name of keeping up with the crowd. In fact, distinguishing oneself and one’s house by having a vibrant and original rug now does far more to accentuate a space and give a home a sense of style. That’s why we’re always expanding our range with new and unusual additions. Our great prices and top notch customer service are there to ensure nothing gets in the way of a customer’s creative expression- there’s just no reason not to.”



About Vibrant Rugs

Vibrant Rugs is an online rug store offering discount area rugs at great prices. They offer free shipping, a price match guarantee, and excellent customer service. Their new store is growing rapidly with new products and suppliers being added every day, and they pride themselves on providing the best products and user experience for their customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.vibrantrugs.com/