Vibration Platform Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants VibraWav, Merax, CardioTech

Key Players in This Report Include:

CardioTech (Australia), Iron Company (United States), VibraWav, LLC. (United States), VibePlate (United States), Matrix Fitness (United States), SpecsPro - Machining & Fabrication Services (China), Merax (United States)



What is Vibration Platform Market:

A vibrating platform is used for several purposes like weight loss, treatments, and many others. These platforms are used in vibrating machines for creating a vertical or repetitive motion around any central point. The vibrations created by the vibrating platforms are transmitted to the body of the consumer which further helps in keeping the body healthy, stable and helps in working out as well by keeping the muscles and joints in a good state. The use of the machines would work properly when a proper intensity and direction of vibrations are given out to the body. Apart from working out the usage of these vibrating platforms can prove out to be a great method of exercise as these provide more benefits to the muscle fibers and motor nerves as the vibrations are well responded to by the nerves in comparison to the muscle contractions that take place during workouts. Usage of the vibrating platforms can have multiple benefits on the human body such as muscle exercises which help in strengthening the muscles and also improved cardiovascular health.



Influencing Trends:

- Growing Trend of Westernization and Higher Disposable Incomes

- Increasing Number of Affluent Consumers Is also enhancing the Demand for Vibration Platforms



Growth Drivers:

- Growing Concern about Health in Rising Population will drive the Vibration Platform Market



Gaps and Opportunities:

- Increase in the Research and Development initiatives by the Manufacturers is also boosting the growth of the Vibration Platform market

- Technological Advancements for Creation of New Types with Innovative Vibrating Platforms with New Features



The Global Vibration Platform Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pivotal, Lineal), Application (Weight Loss, Osteoporosis, Back Pain, Others), Usage Type (Sitting, Standing, Lying Down), Frequency Range (5 Hz €" 20 Hz, 20 Hz €" 40 Hz, 40 Hz €" 60 Hz), Vibration Type (Free Vibration or natural vibration (Longitudinal Vibration, Transverse Vibration, Torsional Vibration), Forced Vibration, Damped Vibration), Operating Type (Electrical, On Batteries), Motor Type (AC or DC Type, Brush or Brushless Type, Single Motor or Dual Motor Type), Distribution Channels (Online, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Residential, Commercial), Material (Steel, High-Grade Carbon), Amplitude Range (1 mm €" 5 mm, 5 mm €" 8 mm, 8 mm €" 10 mm, 10 mm €" 12 mm, 12 mm €" 14 mm)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

- Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



