VibraWav Announces the Launch of the VibraWav Pro II Machine with Straps

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- VibraWav, an established leader in Whole Body Vibration Therapy and Therapeutic Vibration, today announced the debut of the VibraWav Pro II Machine with Straps, a revolutionary form of low-impact exercise which Includes straps for better stability.



According to VibraWav CEO Brad Fowler, The VibraWav Pro II Machine with Straps is available now and can be purchased online at http://www.vibrawav.com/



"We are very excited to get this product to the market," said Fowler. "Our product development team has done an excellent job of creating the VibraWav Pro II with straps and we are very confident that consumers will find it a great value and with the whole body vibration will help their overall well being."



By harnessing the power of whole body vibration, VibraWav developed a quicker, safer and more effective method of putting the human body in an ideal health state where it recovers and heals much quicker than other methods used by traditional health and wellness providers.



Noted benefits from whole body vibration include accelerates fat loss, reduces stress levels, increases muscle strength, and aids bone mineral density which helps fight the effects of osteoporosis.



About VibraWav

Founded in 2011, VibraWav has helped many consumers and medical professionals with Whole Body Vibration Therapy and Therapeutic Vibration . The company's mission statement is "To provide the ultimate health and wellness solution through the power of Whole Body Vibration."



To learn more about VibraWav and Whole Body Vibration, you should call 1888-643-4332 or visit http://www.vibrawav.com/



