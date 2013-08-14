Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) shares over potential securities laws violations by Vical Incorporated and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) concerning whether a series of statements by Vical Incorporated regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $30.02 million in 2011 to $17.52 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $7.28 million to $22.90 million.



Shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) traded during 2011 as high as $5.20 and during 2012 as high as $4.43 per share.



On Aug. 12, 2013, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) announced results from a Phase 3 trial of Allovectin®, an investigational intratumoral cancer immunotherapy, in patients with metastatic melanoma.



Vical Incorporated said that the trial failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement vs. first-line chemotherapy for either the primary endpoint of objective response rate at 24 weeks or more after randomization or the secondary endpoint of overall survival.



The president and Chief Executive Officer of Vical Incorporated said that based on this outcome, Vical Incorporated is terminating the Allovectin® program.



Shares of Vical Incorporated dropped from $3.58 per share on Friday, August 9, 2013, to $1.40 on Monday, August 12, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com