Vicente Fernandez Begins US Tour

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The “King of Ranchera Music” Vicente Fernandez officially begins his US Tour this October as he plans to wow American audiences once more with his pure ranchera-style music. Although his talent is less well known to English- speaking listeners, El rey de la cancion ranchera has made more than 50 chart topping albums and filled concert halls and venues in Mexico. Fernandez vows to woo his American fans with his swooping romantic music.



Vicente Fernandez is the voice behind the most colorful rancheras to date like “Volver, volver,” “Para Siempre,” “La Tragedia del Vaguero, “ and his latest “Otra Vez.” His music was described by the Miami Herald as “the Mexico of old” which a term is fitting in describing small ranches, romantic revolutions and caballeros’ romantic escapades.



Vicente Fernandez 2012 tour to the US kicks off on October 6 at The Arena at Gwinnett Center in Duluth, GA, then on October 7 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL, October 19 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO, on October 20 and 21 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, on October 27 at the AT&T Center at San Antonio, TX, on October 28 at the American Airlines Center at Dallas, TX and on November 9, 10 and 11 at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal CityWalk at Universal City, CA. The tour continues on November 16 at the Selland Arena at Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center at Fresno, CA, on November 17 at Stockton Arena at Stockton, CA, on November 23 at the Mandalay Bay Resort at Las Vegas, NV, on November 25 at the HP Pavilion at San Jose at San Jose, CA and finally on November 29 at the prestigious Staples Center at Los Angeles, CA.



Vicente Fernandez has sold over 65 million copies of his albums all over the world. He prides himself with more than 50 albums in his 36 years as a renowned singer and has over 300 songs recorded. He mentions of his plans to continue recording more songs and plans to record 30 more albums even when he retires. The Grammy Award winner is also an actor and a film producer famous for films like “El Diablo, El Santo Y El Tonto” (The Devil, the Saint and the Fool) and “Mi querido viejo” (My dear old man).



And as Vicente Fernandez readies to fill the music halls once more with his one of a kind ballads, his fans in the US just can’t wait to check out Vicente Fernandez tickets and Latin concert tickets which are available online.



