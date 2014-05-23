VICI Beauty & Massage Center Is Now Offering 20% off on All Healthy & Happy Massage

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Today, the mankind is leading a stressful and busy lifestyle, and people often need to find ways to bust stress to energize their body, mind and soul. Now, China based VICI Beauty & Massage Center offers healthy body massage at 20% discount prices, allowing people to get a relief from strain and tiredness at a cost-effective price.



The center offers Healthy massage that focuses on making an individual happy, relaxed and contented. People can rely on their expert massage therapists who use different methods and use essential oils for effective massage treatments. Moreover, they have a wide variety of instruments such as vibration instruments and infrared instruments that could be effectively used for providing massage therapies to the people.



The spokesperson of the center reveals that people often come across various kinds of health problems because of their lifestyle and sitting and working postures. “Our massage can not only help in removing pain and tiredness, but can also prove very helpful in some common ailments such as indigestion, constipation, insomnia etc. We have expert therapists who offer their professional massage treatments to ensure complete rejuvenation of body and mind,” he states.



Many health experts also believe that a good massage could be the key to improve blood circulation and cell metabolism. The Chinese massage center offers essential oil massage that can help prevent several types of diseases and fight bacterial and other types of infections. The spokesperson maintains that they use various types of herbs that help prevent skin problems, breathing disorders and other types of ailments.



People who complain about headaches, migraines or head heaviness can benefit from their Happy Massage that includes a combination of techniques and herbal oils for speedy and effective results. After a helpful massage session, one can always feel several positive health benefits to remain happy and relaxed. People can learn more about different types of massage by visiting the website http://www.bjvici.com.



About VICI Beauty & Massage Center

VICI Beauty & Massage Center is located in Beijing, China. The center offers professional massage treatments for people to enjoy several kinds of health benefits. They have expert therapists who use a range of massage instruments and herbal and essential oils to offer effective massage therapies. They also offer attractive discounts on all types of massage treatments and products at their center.



For Media Contact:

Email: massage65664566@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.bjvici.com