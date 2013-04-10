Vick Strizheus Teaches How to Make Money Online with Big Idea Mastermind

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Vick Strizheus is a successful online marketing expert who has been in the industry for 8 years launches “Big Idea Mastermind” (BIM), a unique automated online marketing system that aims to help internet marketers achieve financial freedom. This system generated more than $710,000 for me in 28 days in a small pre-launch test. Prior to launching BIM, Vick was also creator for High Traffic Academy and Global Success Club. Recently ranked 17 on the “Top Earners Hall Of Fame March 2013”, Vick’s vision is to enable ordinary people to achieve internet success.



Internet marketing is the easiest way for individuals to invest their money in a business that will give them enough income to fulfill their dreams. While the possibility to earn big amounts of money is vast, many people will never get the kind of result they want. Statistics from recent survey reveals that 91.6% of people in the industry earn less than $100 per month and 76% actually do not earn any money at all. Many of these people will lose their confidence and self-esteem since they know that the decisions which have caused their failure were made by them. Others will blame their downfall on the opportunities they tried. This is the stark reality facing any aspiring entrepreneur intending to start out in the internet industry and make money online.



Vick’s intension in creating BIM is to help average people make a living online. When asked about his motivation behind creating BIM, Vick has the following to say, “Big Idea Mastermind was borne out of my passion for this industry. I don’t know of any other industry where a college dropout with no working experience can earn this kind of income….It’s not the money that drives me anymore. I want to contribute and make a difference to the industry, I want to teach ordinary people how they can create consistent monthly income within 30 to 60 days and then replicate that success… we will create a community of like-minded people with the same vision and goal of helping others achieve their dreams.”



The number of individuals who want to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the web is continuously increasing. There are various reasons why internet marketers fail but strategies, when properly applied, can help increase one’s chance to become successful in this field. The BIM system offers all interested individuals an opportunity to succeed in internet marketing and make money online.



Vick Strizheus is a successful online marketing expert for 8 years. He recently ranks 17 on the “Top Earners Hall Of Fame March 2013”, an independent ranking of top network/internet marketers. The system he created, Big Idea Mastermind, is a unique automated online marketing system that allows the average person to create consistent online income within 30 to 60 days.



