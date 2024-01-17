Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

Vicor Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Vicor Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Andover, MA based Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. On October 25, 2023 a report was published that the "investment firm Needham downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy', a day after Vicor reported its third-quarter results." According to the report, a research note issued by Needham stated that "Vicor reported inline 3Q23 results and 4Q23 guidance, but bookings and backlog were underwhelming and management's tone on the AI platform win announced last quarter appeared more cautious." Based on this news, shares of Vicor fell by more than 28.4% in intraday trading on the same day. Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) declined from $98.38 per share on July 27, 2023, to as low as $37.26 per share on January 05, 2024.



