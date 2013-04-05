Vic's Tree Service Announces New Professional Tree Removal for Spring 2013 Season

Great Falls, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- For those who are beginning to notice a dead tree now that the spring season is underway, and that buds are beginning to sprout, it may be time to contact Vic’s Tree Service for the utmost professional tree removal that is both licensed and insured. There are many different reasons why a tree may die, one of them being improper pruning, so for small business owners or homeowners who are not quite sure of the proper techniques, leave it up to the professionals come spring time. For this reason, Vic’s Tree Service is now offering tree removal services for spring 2013 customers.



For tree removal in Northern VA, Vic’s Tree Service will be able to carefully remove the dead tree, making sure that all surrounding property and people are safe. Many people do not know the importance of removing a dead tree. For starters, it can be an eye sore to a property’s curb appeal, but they can also become a health and safety hazard that is harmful to all those in the area. However, even trees that are still alive may need to be removed because of safety concerns. Whether they are interfering with power lines, buildings, and other trees, they can be quite destructive if not taken care of properly.



The professionals at Vic’s Tree Service know that large trees take years upon years to grow, making it quite difficult for some to have a tree removed since a new one can’t be replaced. However, even though it can’t be saved, the remainders of the tree can still be useful and beneficial. For those who happen to have a flower or garden bed, they can use the chips and mulch that are ground up from the deceased tree. Firewood can also be an alternative, so there are many options that can derive from this situation. Vic’s Tree Service is proud to offer tree removal services for Virginia residents, especially in situations where they may be harmful to one’s safety and health.



About Vic’s Tree Service

In Northern Virginia, Vic’s Tree Service is proud to service both residential and commercial property owners for over 30 years with the highest quality tree care, service, maintenance and removal. Their services extend into many parts of Northern Virginia such as Great Falls, McLean, and Arlington with 100% satisfaction guarantee. Whether it is tree pruning, trimming, removal or stump removal they are committed to delivering quality service. Not only do they provide one’s standard tree care and service, but also many forget it enhances the properties beauty. They are fully insured, offer free estimates, and are available 24/7 in case of any emergencies.



For more information visit http://www.vicstreeservices.com/.