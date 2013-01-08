Vic's Tree Service Is Now Available for Deadwood Removal This Winter 2013

Great Falls, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- The winters can wreak havoc on areas with downed trees that cause power outages, damage property, which cost municipalities and homeowners alike tons of money. Making sure that trees that can cause a problem are taken care of before they do any damage is a good idea to save time, money, and relieve stress. For this reason, Vic’s Tree Service is now available for deadwood removal in northern VA.



Trees and tree branches can rot for a number of reasons such as insufficient light, defoliation of branches by leaf eating insects, root damage, and drought stress. No matter what the cause of the weakening of the tree and its branches are, it is a necessity that it be taken care of and calling a tree care company in Great Falls is a great way to start.



Anyone in need of tree pruning in Mclean and the surrounding Northern Virginia area should contact Vic’s Tree Service today to see how they can help. Vic’s is a trusted tree service company that makes sure to fulfill the needs of each and every customer.



About Vic’s Tree Service

For over 30 years, Vic's Tree Service has been Northern Virginia’s top provider of quality tree care and maintenance to homeowners and commercial property owners. In Arlington, McLean, and nearby areas, Vic’s provides tree removal, stump removal, and tree trimming; Vic's is dedicated to providing quality service and guarantees 100% client satisfaction. Vic’s prides themselves in the ability to utilize and enhance the natural beauty of the trees in their customers’ landscape.



Vic’s is fully licensed and insured. They proudly offer free estimates, 24/7 service and discounts for veterans and senior citizens. Vic’s mean’s what their slogan says; "We frame nature's art."



For more information visit http://www.vicstreeservice.com/