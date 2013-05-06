Vic's Tree Service Now Offering Pruning for Mature Trees

Great Falls, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Those in Northern Virginia will see that the trees are beginning to bloom and those that are for landscaping requires much more maintenance than the typical forest trees. With that being said, Vic’s Tree Service is now offering pruning service for mature trees. Many property owners may be unsure when to actually trim or prune a tree; not knowing it could have a big effect on their growth. Vic’s professionals will be able to determine when to prune the trees and where to make the proper cuts so there is no damage accrued.



When pruning trees—if not prior to the spring season will maximize their growth because the wounds so to speak, heal rather quickly during this time of year. However, with certain trees such as the maple or birch trees if pruned too early in the spring season will tend to “bleed.” Meaning if cut too early or not done properly, the tree can drain some of its sap, and in some cases harming the tree’s overall health. The professionals at Vic’s Tree Service will prune the trees at the right time to avoid any damage.



Having mature trees is something that is vastly overlooked as a property owner, but they too need the proper care to stay healthy and look beautiful. After a long harsh winter it is important to take the necessary precautions to remove any dead, weak, or infested branches. Pruning will be able to nip in the bud any further spread of the infestation making it important to tend to mature trees this spring season. Contact Vic’s Tree Service today before it is too late for all pruning, trimming and removal tree service in McLean.



About Vic’s Tree Service

In Northern Virginia, Vic’s Tree Service is proud to service both residential and commercial property owners for over 30 years with the highest quality tree care, service, maintenance and removal. Their services extend into many parts of Northern Virginia such as Great Falls, McLean, and Arlington with 100% satisfaction guarantee. Whether it is tree pruning, trimming, removal or stump removal they are committed to delivering quality service. Not only do they provide one’s standard tree care and service, but also many forget it enhances the properties beauty. They are fully insured, offer free estimates, and are available 24/7 in case of any emergencies.



