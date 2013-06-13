Vic's Tree Service Now Offering Storm Damage Tree Removal for Unpredictable Summer Storms

Great Falls, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Its summer storm season in Northern Virginia and for those who have heavy tree populated areas, they can be at a great risk for damages. With high winds and heavy rains, Mother Nature can create some devastating damage to properties. With that being said, Vic’s Tree Service is now available for when it comes to storm damage removal, especially in emergency situations.



With weak and flimsy tree limbs or limbs damaged by previous storms, the slightest summer rain storm will bring them down. However, with heavy rains and flooding it can allow for the soil to be extra moist making it possible for large trees to come down at the roots onto residential and commercial properties. Whether it is caused by rain or lightning, these circumstances can be extremely dangerous, which is why the tree service company in McLean is available for emergency storm damage services. Their professionals know far too well that any significant storm is going to expose the weak trees, and when trees are not trimmed or pruned before the season it could potentially lead to more problems in the summertime.



So, whenever a large unpredictable summer thunderstorm comes rolling in this summer in Northern Virginia, call Vic’s Tree Service for 24/7 services to take care of any storm damage. Not only that, but the professionals will work closely with property owners insurance companies and put in preventative measures to decrease the damages for other future storms. By trimming the trees that are closely located around the property and checking the health of new or old trees will help eliminate any damages in the future. For more information on Vic’s Tree Service’s storm damage and emergency response contact them today.



About Vic’s Tree Service

In Northern Virginia, Vic’s Tree Service is proud to service both residential and commercial property owners for over 30 years with the highest quality tree care, service, maintenance and removal. Their services extend into many parts of Northern Virginia such as Great Falls, McLean, and Arlington with 100% satisfaction guarantee. Whether it is tree pruning, trimming, removal or stump removal they are committed to delivering quality service. Not only do they provide one’s standard tree care and service, but also many forget it enhances the properties beauty. They are fully insured, offer free estimates, and are available 24/7 in case of any emergencies.



