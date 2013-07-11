Vic's Tree Service Reveals a New Insight Into Why Tree and Shrubbery May Need Trimming This Summer

Great Falls, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Vic’s Tree Service, a company that often deals with storm damage in McLean, VA, has recently revealed a new insight into why tree and shrubbery many need trimming this summer. It may seem like common sense, but most trees grow rapidly in the summertime when the area is receiving enough rain or water. With the way the spring and summer season have been, the trees and shrubbery are growing like weeds. This is why Vic’s Tree Service suggests that it may be wise to have the trees trimmed this season due to the growth. Some homeowners may like the new shade and that their home may feel cooler, but shade encourages moss/mold growth and decaying wood on houses. Also, landscaping or small vegetable and herb gardens may not be getting enough sunlight.



It is important to hire a professional such as Vic’s Tree Service for any trimming or pruning treatments that need to be done. Since the trees may be growing at an alarming rate, there are more tree branches and foliage. The wrong cut can cause a tree or shrub to be susceptible to fungi or encourage poor growth patterns, comprising their longevity and health. So, for those looking for tree service in McLean, call Vic’s today for that mid-summer trimming. There are many things that can go wrong during a routine trimming, but with the help from a professional, it will allow for optimal results.



Their trained technicians will be able to trim and prune the trees beautifully to industry standards so that the residential or commercial property in Northern Virginia can look its best for the remainder of the summer season. A mid-summer trim will be able to keep a person’s property looking fresh, allow the gardens to have optimal sunlight, and the greenery to still remain healthy. Contact Vic’s Tree Service today for more information or a consultation and to see what trees need to be in optimal condition.



About Vic’s Tree Service

In Northern Virginia, Vic’s Tree Service is proud to service both residential and commercial property owners for over 35 years with the highest quality tree care, service, maintenance and removal. Their services extend into many parts of Northern Virginia such as Great Falls, McLean, and Arlington with 100% satisfaction guarantee. Whether it is tree pruning, trimming, removal or stump removal they are committed to delivering quality service. Not only do they provide one’s standard tree care and service, but also many forget it enhances the properties beauty. They are fully insured, offer free estimates, and are available 24/7 in case of any emergencies.



