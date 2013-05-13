Victim Impact Panel Now Available Online to Court Ordered Offenders

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Online Impact Panel, a new website dedicated to offering an alternate means of education to court ordered offenders, has recently announced the launch of an online Victim Impact Panel program.



A Victim Impact Panel, also known as VIPs, is an awareness program for offenders convicted of driving under the influence. Since the panel consists of victims of drunk driving telling their stories, it is a simple way of addressing the misdemeanor and changing the life of the offender. However, the panels are only held a few times a month and offenders can sometimes be turned away, resulting in a court order violation.



“Court orders are stressful and take a major toll on your family, personal life, and maybe even your job,” states an article on Online Impact Panel. “You may have made a mistake, but you don't deserve this headache.”



Online Impact Panel was created with the help of the courts to provide citizens with an easier way to complete their Victim Impact Panel requirements. The program is available 24 hours a day and seven days per week to anyone with Internet access.



The online program consists of three short segments. After the offender registers and completes the sections, they take a 20-question quiz. A score of only 70 percent or higher is needed to pass, and the quiz can be taken multiple times until a passing score is achieved.



Online Impact Panel is now offering the program at a reduced cost of 49 dollars for a limited time.



Individuals who have participated in Online Impact Panel’s program have praised the course.



"Online Impact Panel left a strong impression on me, and it made me re-think how I should act in the future,” said Justin Braman. “I will be an advocate for not drinking and driving for the rest of my life."



Anyone interested in learning more about Online Impact Panel and its services can visit the website for more information.



About Online Impact Pane

Online Impact Panel advocates alternative means of education for offenders of alcohol related crimes. Through their innovative online program, offenders have completed tens of thousands of Victim Impact Panels that have proven to be more effective than traditional programs. Online Impact Panel maintains that participation alone is not enough to guarantee a behavioral change. For more information, please visit http://www.onlineimpactpanel.com