Victor Phonograph Business Owner Selling Entire Parts Inventory

Denham Springs, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Victor Phonographs were built to last. Unfortunately, most antique phonographs outlast the company’s desire to manufacture parts and accessories for older phonographs. Nick Dimaio sees this on a daily basis.



“Most people think new equates to better. I happen to think and feel otherwise when it comes to phonographs,” said Nick Dimaio of Victor Phonographs.



“After 20 years of selling antique phonographs parts I have decided it's time to sell this great e-bay business and devote more time to my family and do some fishing. Said Dimaio.



Dimaio owns a full-service repair facility with parts and restored Victor phonographs. Chances are if someone needs a phonograph, part or a repair, eventually they contacted Dimaio. He has an extensive inventory of parts for just about any Victor phonograph 1900 to 1929. He wants to sell the entire part inventory. There are 2 semi-trailer loads of parts he wants to sell all at one time for $45,000.00. Dimaio's Inventory is worth a great deal more but for speed of sale he has greatly discounted the sale price. Call for more information and to arrange a viewing of the Inventory.



About Victor Phonographs

Based in Denham Springs, La, Victor Phonographs(Deep South Phonographs) has everything the antique phonograph enthusiast needs to keep their phonographs in tip-top running order. Parts, restoration, repair and sales are what Antique Phonographs is all about.



