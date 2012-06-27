Victor Weintraub Will Be the Radio Guest of Buzz Walker

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Featured will be Victor Weintraub, noted economist and author of Occupy We The People Decision Time For America. Also appearing will be Phil Cioppa, author of "Wake Up America. They will be on opposite sides of the question of tax policy. There will be a lively discussion. The impact on the economy. Where we are now and where we are headed.



The broadcast will air at 11:00 AM (Pacific) Wednesday June 27 on BLOGTALKRADIO.



Occupy We The People Decision Time For America is a timely economic study of the American economy today. It is published by First Capitol Books. It is available worldwide as an E Book ans a paperback.