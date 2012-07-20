Victoria Herbert Novel Transitions Is Book of the Week at Chick Lit Central

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Transitions by Victoria Herbert is the tale of three university women and their journey from adolescence to adulthood. It tells about their challenges and their conflicts, their loves and their relationships, and their victories and their disappointments.



First there is Sunny, the daughter of a flower child. “I'm just floating,” that's how she describes herself. No direction, no plans, promiscuous and no guidance from a mother who is also an adolescent. Next is Angi, the product of a restrictive Catholic School education.



Now away from home and open to a new world of ideas. She says, “I don't went to be my mother. I don't want to have a bunch of kids at a young age, stay at home and get fat. I want to make something of myself.” Last is Heather. From a dysfunctional family and with an abusive father, she has faced her daemons. She still has difficulty forming relationships and has issues of trust in people and with love.



Victoria Herbert says without romance there would be no love, no passion, no emotion. What would life be? Emotion makes us human and gives us life, feelings and the passion for the adventure of love.



When I write my books I portray the real life experiences of many women. The challenges that we face in today's world. We are not like our mothers. We have careers and families. We are busy and know what is happening in today's world. I am delighted that Chick Lit Central has chosen Transitions First Capitol Books is the publisher of the Victoria Herbert novels. Expected in late August is Peaches. A wonderful romance novel of love lost and a new love found.



First Capitol Books is an independent publisher of paperback and E Books. They are available world-wide and are printed in the US, Great Britten and Australia.