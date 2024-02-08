Victoria Jackson, Saturday Night Live Alum, to Appear on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek 

STAMFORD, Conn -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2024 -- Victoria Jackson, actress, comedienne and Saturday Night Live alum, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.



"My goal in everything I do, from my 25 years as a financial services executive to leading the nonprofit SoldierStrong to producing my podcast, is to help Americans take the next steps forward into their lives – no matter how difficult those steps may be," Chris Meek said. "One of the ways to do that is to approach life, even when obstacles are before us that seem insurmountable, with a sense of humor. Victoria Jackson has not only continuously kept America laughing for decades but is a perfect example of using humor to overcome adversity, which she has displayed through her valiant battle with cancer and her deep faith in God despite life's hardships. I think she will inspire the Next Steps Forward audience to laugh through life just a little bit more."



Jackson is best known for her run on Saturday Night Live from 1986-1992. She recently released her debut music-comedy album. Playing her signature ukulele paired with her instantly-recognizable high-pitched voice, she works her way through "When I Get to Nashville," with 18 hilarious songs, plus some stand up, about landing in Music City - where she's determined to find her way to the Grand Ole Opry stage. The album also features a cameo from fellow-SNL star Rob Schneider. In addition to her album, she can be seen in the Christmas comedy Jingle Smells opposite John Schneider, Eric Roberts, and fellow SNL star Jim Breuer. Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity are executive producers.



Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics and public policy. Past guests include FOX News Channel anchors Martha MacCallum and Dana Perino, NTT IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, former Second Lady Karen Pence, former NFL stars Charles Haley, Jon Runyan and Chad Hennings, and former National Security Advisor LTG H.R. McMaster.



"I know that many in my audience have long appreciated Victoria's trademark sense of humor like I have," said Meek. "Along with her humor, I think that they will appreciate getting to peel back the layers of her life and hearing about her fight against cancer, her decision to leave Hollywood behind for Nashville and her faith in God. It is these aspects that make her so much more relatable beyond just her fantastic sense of humor."



