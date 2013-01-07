Victoria Plastics Company Offers Range of Plastic Manufacturing Services

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Profile Plastics Pty Ltd of Victoria is a full-service plastics manufacturer with a specialising in engineering plastics.



“Our manufacturing processes are in a constant state of updating and refinement. You can be assured that the engineering plastic you order from Profile Plastics will exceed industry standards and your own expectations,” said the marketing manager of Profile Plastics Pty Ltd.



Profile Plastics industrial plastics have applications such as rollers, bushes, guides, strips and washers. Many types of engineering plastic are available such as industry grade nylon, polyethylene, teflon, acetal and polyurethane, which all a wide range of usages.



“Much of what we manufacture is for food and processing industry. Our plastics are used anywhere so factors such as cost, wear, weight and noise are considered,” the manager continued.



Industrial plastics, such as signs, tanks, barrels and boxes are another area of manufacture where Profile Plastics has extensive knowledge. These specific plastics are polycarbonate (lexan), PVC, polypropylene, HDPE, ABS and styrene. They can be welded or glued, depending on the specific needs of the customer.



“Since all customers are different, and their plastic applications vary, it is well advised that you contact Profile Plastics Pty Ltd for a consultation. Our knowledgeable staff and team can assist you in designing plastic products that meet your needs and at a price that is highly competitive,” stated the manager.



