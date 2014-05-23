Victoria's Lashes; Australian Distributor Reveals LiLash Demi Sized Smaller Tube

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Women are choosing to look and feel their best at any age. The official LiLash serum, and beauty product, gives strong and long natural eyelashes. It is now available in a smaller Demi size, and therefore lower priced tube.



LiLash is a cosmeceutical product that contains many nourishing and conditioning agents. This in turn leads to healthy long and lush eyelashes in a few weeks. The cosmetic serum allows its users to have more natural lashes as well as lashes that are longer in length. Lashes become a real natural feature of the face and there is no longer the need to layer mascara to achieve the same effect. LiLash is a simple to use eyelash conditioning serum that is very safe and effective.



The serum is already popular amongst users who love and approve of the healthy and comfortable natural results. LiLash is physician formulated and a purified conditioning serum that is not irritating for even the most sensitive eyes. The product is one of the highest-quality cosmeceutical eyelash conditioner on the market today.



Victoria’s Lashes is the official Australian distributor of LiLash. The new Demi sized LiLash provides customers with a more affordable option and another choice of selection for the appearance of dramatically longer and fuller eyelashes. LiLash is non-irritating and many artificial lash and extension wearers report that when they started using LiLash, they experienced much less lash breakage.



The website at www.victoriaslashes.com/shop/lilash-demi-eyelash-conditioning-serum offers more information on the product that provides convenience and real results. LiLash Demi is ideal for makeup users, and cosmetic enhanced personalities.



The Press Officer

Victoria’s Lashes

info@victoriaslashes.com

PO BOX 719

Bondi Junction, NSW 1355

Australia