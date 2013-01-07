Victoria's Number One Roofing Specialist Offers Different Services

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Whether you are in the market for a roof repair or building a new home, Vic-Wide Roofcare offers a complete roofing service.



“We are reliable and affordable. From a leaking roof that needs an emergency service or full roof restoration services, we are your complete roofing specialists,” said the marketing manager for Vic-Wide Roofcare.



Tiling or plumbing a roof is not only difficult but has its fair share of inherent dangers. All of Vic-Wide Roofcare’s roofing specialists have extensive knowledge and training to get the job done swiftly, correctly and at a cost that will meet the customer’s budget.



“Many homeowners realize that their home’s roof will need replacement at least once in the life of the home. Vic-Wide Roofcare will manage of all aspects of the replacement. From the initial demolition to the final removal of rubbish, Vic-Care Roofcare will leave your roof looking better than it has ever looked,” the manager continued.



Vic-Care Roofcare’s array of services vary by specific customer need, so it is best to schedule a free, no obligation quote with a roofing specialist. They will be able to visually inspect a homeowner’s roof, make suggestions and generate a quote before any work begins.



Those who are interested in learning more about Vic-Care Roofcare, obtaining a free quote, or viewing some of their outstanding work should visit their website at http://www.vicwideroofcare.com.au/.



