Victoza Legal Counsel Now Offered by Houston Law Firm Danziger and De Llano

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Houston law firm Danziger and De Llano, LLP announces a new Victoza campaign, offering free legal counsel with no obligation to those affected by the diabetes drug. Anyone interested in speaking to the highly skilled and experienced firm can do so on the company's website at http://www.unitedprofessionals.org/victoza-lawsuit-victoza-lawyer-help.



Victoza is used to prevent excess sugar production and relieve insulin deficiency for those suffering from type 2 diabetes. Given by daily injection, the drug is manufactured by Novo Nordisk and was approved by the FDA in 2010 for use in diabetics. Since its launch, Victoza has been linked to several very serious side effects including organ failure, permanent disability, and death associated with thyroid cancer, renal failure and pancreatitis.



According to Danziger and De Llano, though there were concerns about Victoza from the start, the drug was approved. Soon afterwards, the FDA began issuing serious warning about the side effects of the drug. Several warnings were issued in 2011 linking Victoza to renal impairment, citing 25 cases of links to thyroid cancer, and due to 200 complaints of the drug's link to acute pancreatitis and 28 cases of pancreatic cancer. Even with the complications and warnings by the FDA, it appears that Victoza was still being prescribed, causing serious additional problems for new patients.



"We trust our doctors and the FDA to protect us, and keep it as safe as possible when taking prescription medications manufactured to help heal us, rather than make us sicker," says an article on the Danziger and De Llano site at http://unitedprofessionals.org/victoza-lawsuit-victoza-lawyer-help. "The Food and Drug Administration is charged with this duty. We have a right to know all our risks along with those benefits of any given drug; when we have to take matters into our hands and seek legal counsel to help resolve issues with these drugs, we deserve compensation."



Danziger and De Llano offers free, no obligation legal counsel for those who have been affected by Victoza. Legal assistance is available on the firm's website at unitedprofessionals.org/victoza-lawsuit-victoza-lawyer-help,



About Danziger and De Llano, LLP

Danziger and De Llano, LLP has been assisting victims of asbestos exposure, danger drug side effects, and thousands of other cases for over 30 years. Danziger and DeLlano, LLP prides itself on its personal approach to each case while recovering substantial compensation for victims and their families. The firm is committed to offering the resources and help victims and their families need to address their legal, medical and health needs during critical times. For more information, visit http://www.unitedprofessionals.org/victoza-lawsuit-victoza-lawyer-help/.