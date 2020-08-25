Vida Longevity Fund, LP Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Vida Longevity Fund, LP over potential securities laws violations by Vida Longevity Fund, LP and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who invested in Vida Longevity Fund, LP, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Vida Longevity Fund, LP concerning whether a series of statements by Vida Longevity Fund, LP regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



A series of recent revelations have come to light, with Vida Longevity's performance continuing a negative trend for three of the first five months of the year. This has followed annual returns in the previous two years that were substantially lower than all the other years since the fund's 2010 launch. This drop has led the Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division board to ask the company to appear before the board in September.



Those who purchased shares of Vida Longevity Fund, LP have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



