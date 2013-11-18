Vida Soleil Set to Have the 2014 Acacia Swimwear Line Available for Presale in Mid November

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Vida Soleil, a leading retailer of designer swimwear and summer clothing, has recently announced they will have the 2014 Acacia Swimwear line available for presale around mid-November, 2013. A long-time Acacia Swimwear retailer, Vida Soleil is one of the only few stores offering the 2014 Acacia Swimwear line through presale.



A true pioneer of modern swimwear, Acacia offers unique and inspired designs that blend low-cut Italian style with fine Brazilian fitting. Acacia is well-known for its cutting-edge styles, precisely designed by founders Naomi Newirth & Lyndie Irons, each of whom are considered leaders in the swimsuit industry for their high level of innovation and design. And because of the innovative style and trademark design elements incorporated into each piece, the Acacia brand has acquired an almost fanatical following.



As a proud and devoted retailer of Acacia Swimwear, Vida Soleil will offer its customers a special presale event for the 2014 Acacia Swimwear line. Vida Soleil customers will have the opportunity to preorder items from the 2014 Acacia line and be among the first to sport next season's hottest styles. Vida Soleil is set to launch the presale event sometime in mid-November of 2013. Those interested in the Acacia Swimwear presale event should visit the Vida Soleil website and sign up through the site to receive updates and special promotions from Vida Soleil.



Vida Soleil is currently offering discounts of up to 50% off on past-season items, including, swimwear by Indah, Stone Fox, Boys & Arrows, Mandalynn Ina (to name a few), summer dresses by Baked x SFS, and select jewelry and accessories. These sales are going on now and can be viewed at http://www.vidasoleil.com/.



About Vida Soleil

Vida Soleil is one of the leading online retailers of designer swimwear, accessories, and summer clothing. Through the online platform, http://www.vidasoleil.com/, the company offers numerous items and showcases latest & upcoming swimwear from prominent designers. Vida Soleil will soon offer an exclusive presale of the upcoming 2014 Acacia Swimwear line, which will be the designer's largest collection of bikinis, cover ups and skirts.



For more information about the 2014 Acacia Swimwear presale event, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of vidasoleil.com, please call 1-855-243-1444, or email info@vidasoleil.com.