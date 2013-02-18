VidaSoleil.com Reports High Demand for 2013 Stone Fox Swim and Boys and Arrows Swimwear Collection

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- VidaSoleil.com, provider of swimwear and various summer clothing, has recently reported that they are receiving high demand for the latest 2013 swimwear collection of Stone Fox Swim and Boys and Arrows. The company informed that only few items remain in their stock despite the fact the collection was recently introduced. Vida Soleil’s products have been commended by many critics for its innovative beach fashion and exclusive swimwear. The company also offers sales up to 50% off on specific products.



The media spokesperson of Vida Soleil quoted on the recent success with the newly arrived Boys and Arrows 2013 swimwear collection, “Many veteran swimwear designers have complemented the collections we offer and have often said that our merchandise is unique and trendy. At Vida Soleil we concentrate on quality and provide fashionable swimwears which are not easily available anywhere else. That is why it was of no surprise that Boys and Arrows swimwear was nearly sold out when the 2013 collection was introduced. Boys and Arrows collection has always been praised by both our customers and swimwear critics. The 2013 collection has turned out to be one of the best for Boys and Arrows and now there are only few items remaining in our stock.”



The 2013 collection of Boys and Arrows and Stone Fox Swim can be viewed on the company’s website. Nearly every swimwear has different color options and is available in different sizes. Additional information and multiple pictures have been provided by Vida Soleil to clearly display the products. The site is also integrated with all popular social networking sites.



The media spokesperson further quoted on Stone Fox Swim 2013 collection, “Stonefox Swim has always been in talks when it comes to creativity. However, their 2013 collection has blown everyone away since their new designs and colors are very rarely seen. The swimwear design company based out of New York has created an identity this time around and is having their best year ever. We have already sold number of their items and currently have very few of them.”



About Vida Soleil

Vida Soleil is one of the leading companies in providing swimwear, cover ups, summer clothing and accessories. The company is focused on beach fashion and through their online platform, http://www.vidasoleil.com, offers variety of brands like Stone Fox Swim, Boys and Arrows, Indah, Acacia, Tori Praver and many more. The company is known for its exclusive sales and innovative merchandise.



