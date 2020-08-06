Video Analytics Market 2020-2027 : Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Global Video Analytics Market was valued at USD 4.6billion in 2019 which expected to reach USD 13.55 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 19.2%.



Video analytics is defined as computerized processing and automatic analysis of the video content generated, monitored or collected during video surveillance. Video analytics automates video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery.

Increase in investments and focus of governing institutes on public safely is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global video analytics market growth. Furthermore, rise in need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in need among enterprises to leverage BI and actionable insights for advanced operations will fuel the market growth. Also, growing use of facial recognition across various applications will drive market growth in near future.



Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Video-Analytics-Market/request-sample



Market Restraints



However, high initial costs of investment, installation, and maintenance are the major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global video analytics market growth. Also, increase in cyber-attacks and data theft activities as well as privacy concerns among citizens will affect the market growth.



The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the global Video Analytics market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2020-2027. The forecast period is the time period when the key driving factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly.



The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the global Video Analytics market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the global Video Analytics market. These factors can be projected to have their effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the timeframe within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the global Video Analytics market.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as CISCO, AXIS COMMUNICATIONS, AVIGILON, HONEYWELL, ALLGOVISION, AGENT VI, GENETEC, AVENTURA and IBM.



Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Video-Analytics-Market/ask-for-discount



Global Video Analytics Market Segmentation



By Component

- Software

- Services



By Deployment

- On-Premise

- Cloud



By Organization Size

- Small and Medium Size Enterprises

- Large Enterprises



By Application

- Retail

- Healthcare

- BFSI

- Transportation & Logistics

- Government

- Manufacturing

- Mining

- Others



By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Reasons for buying this report:



1. Video Analytics Market offers an analysis of latest competitive scenario.

3. It offers 2020-2027 years assessment of Global Video Analytics Market.

4. It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

5. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

6. It offers regional analysis of Global Video Analytics Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

7. It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Market.



Read Related Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Video-Streaming-Market



About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.