The Global Video Analytics Market size is forecast to reach USD 23.47 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.37 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% through the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Video Analytics Market Overview
According to the newly published report by Reports and Data, the Video Analytics Market report presents an extensive overview of the industry scenario and gives insights into the growth opportunities in the industry during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Video Analytics industry has a broad spectrum of applications and has an extensive product portfolio. The report also provides an insight into the key manufacturers/vendors and their production and manufacturing capacities along with their initiatives to expand in the industry.
Market Size – USD 3.55 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.3%, Market Trends – The advent of cheap video surveillance equipment.
The report also provides key insights into the factors and aspects that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. Along with the prominent drivers and restraints, the report considers the pandemic of COVID-19 as a key influencing factor. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the Video Analytics market.It also offers insights intohow the crucial segments of the market have been affected by the pandemic. The report assesses comprehensive data to generate a total impact analysis of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to offer a general idea of the current market scenario and economic landscape.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2600
The report further offers radical data about the intense competitive landscape along with a comprehensive analysis of the key players and the strategies schemes they employ. The report encompasses all the corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government deals and agreements, and other strategic alliances. Along with this, the report also covers the technological developments and product advancements of the prominent players.
The report covers extensive profiling of the leading competitors, including:
International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Axis Communications, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Qognify, Avigilon Corporation, and Puretech Systems Inc., among others.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key geographical regions to impart a deeper understanding of the Video Analytics market. The regional analysis covers the assessment of the production and consumption rate, import/export, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, current and emerging trends, and the existence of the key players of the Video Analytics market in each region. Furthermore, the report also covers the country-wise analysis of the Video Analytics market.
Request discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2600
The Video Analytics market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.
Video Analytics Market Segmentation by Type and Application:
By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Traffic Monitoring
Intrusion Management
Crowd Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Others
By End-Users (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
BFSI
Transportation
Retail
Defense and Government
Travel and Hospitality
Others
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/video-analytics-market
Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Video Analytics report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.
Key Features of the Video Analytics Market Report:
Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Video Analytics market
Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks
8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels
Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements
Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Video Analytics industry
Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2600
Browse More Reports –
Firestop Sealants Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product, By Application, By End-Use, Regional Forecasts To 2027
Medical Workstations Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Forecast To 2027
Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.