Video Analytics Market Expected to Gain $11.7 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Video Analytics Market by Component, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size expected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2020 to USD 11.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.



Factors that are expected to drive the growth of the video analytics market are increased investments and focus of governing institutions on public safety, need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time, a significant drop in the crime rate due to surveillance cameras, growing need among enterprises to leverage Business Intelligence (BI) and actionable insights for advanced operations, limitations of manual video analysis, government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance the public safety infrastructure, reduced cost of video surveillance equipment and long-term Return on Investment (RoI), and demand for enhanced video surveillance.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Video Analytics Market"

108- Tables

63- Figures

225- Pages



Ask for Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=778



Software segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Video analytics software is an important part of video surveillance systems. Businesses of all kinds make use of video analytics software to ensure the safety of their employees and the surrounding premises. It enables organizations to capture and analyze critical data and make business decisions using the intelligently analyzed data provided by the video analytics software. The software has evolved significantly and changed the face of video surveillance, which was initially carried out by guards or other watchdogs who monitored the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) recordings of raw footage and acted accordingly.



On-premises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



On-premises is a type of delivery model where the software or solution is installed and operated from the customers' in-house server and computing infrastructure. The cost of installing on-premises solutions is included in the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) of the company. This approach is mostly adopted for applications that involve the processing of sensitive and confidential data volumes. These data volumes include internal and external surveillance footage and video feeds of business operations that contain confidential information and crucial insights.



Incident detection segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Automated incident detection systems are high-valued assets in public safety infrastructure, such as traffic surveillance and management, to ensure the safety and security of people and the public infrastructure. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US, approximately 30,000 people die, and 1.5 million people sustain injuries in road accidents every year. This creates the requirement for intelligent systems that can detect such incidents and their possibilities in real time.



Server-based segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The server-based implementation of video analytics systems involves Internet Protocol (IP) cameras or encoders connected to the Ethernet or a server. In this approach, video analytics is embedded via a specific server that traces the video, analyzes it, and provides the output. Even though the analytics capabilities are enhanced due to advancements in edge technologies, there are certain tasks that can be executed more efficiently by running on a powerful server.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America tops the world in terms of the presence of security vendors and the occurrence of security breaches. Therefore, the global video analytics market is dominated by North America, which is considered to be the most advanced region with regards to technological adoption and advanced infrastructure. Growing concerns about the protection of critical infrastructure and national borders have increased government intervention in recent years.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=778



The video analytics market comprises major providers, such as Avigilon (Canada), Cisco (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Agent VI (US), AllGoVision (India), Aventura Systems (US), Genetec (Canada), i2V (India), IntelliVision (US), intuVision (US), PureTech Systems (US), Qognify (US), Honeywell (US), IBM (US), iOmniscient (Australia), BriefCam (US), Digital Barriers (UK), IPSOTEK (UK), Gorilla Technology (Taiwan), DELOPT (India), Viseum (UK), KiwiSecurity (Austria), Intelligent Security Systems (US), Verint (US), Hikvision (China), Huawei (China), Dahua (China), Senstar (Canada), Identiv (US), and Bosch Security (Germany).The study includes the in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the video analytics market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/iva.asp