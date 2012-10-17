Video Analytics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Video analytics holds great promise, enabling enhanced security and surveillance solutions by automatically monitoring video with specific objective. Video analytic system can provide real time alarms based on defined rules without the need for human interface. This enhances operation effectiveness by working 24/7, reducing the amount of video data to be reviewed by human operators, and thus enabling a high level accuracy of video monitoring.



Read More: Video Analytics Market



Technological trends such as the growing performance of cloud computing is directing the video analytics market. Technological advancements and innovations are eliminating the problems such as false Alerts, difficult system maintenance and high cost. The global market is estimated to worth more than $ 1,200 million by 2018 growing at a CAGR of more than 35% during the period of 2012-18

Market Segmentation



Based on Technology



- Cameras

- Connectivity techniques

- Sensors

- Image Compression techniques



Based on Applications



- Government and private security

- Education

- Retail

- Transportation

- Banks and financial institutes

- Gaming industries and Casinos.



The research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Browse More Market Reports On Semiconductor And Electronics Market Here



This report includes comprehensive analysis of



- Current trends in market

- Industry growth drivers

- Factors affecting market growth

- Market structure

- Industry projections for upcoming years



This report also includes detailed analysis of technological improvements in the field, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. The report provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/video-analytics-market.html



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are Adt Security Services Inc, Agent Video Intelligence, Arecont Visionllc , Axis Communications Ab , And Basler Ag , Bikal Uk , Bosch Security, Canon, Inc. ,and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- The report provides detailed analysis of major competitors and their strategies

- It provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on market

- It provides clear understanding of changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by making in-depth analysis of market

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- It also provides up-to-date analysis of latest trends in market and helps you stay updated with recent technological improvements

- This research report provides overview of major market forces driving and restraining market growth



For More Information Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com