Video Analytics Solution Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: KiwiSecurity, Hikvision, BriefCam

Key Players in This Report Include,

Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Motorola Solutions Inc. (United States), Aventura Technologies Inc. (United States), Axis Communications (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Huawei (China), KiwiSecurity (Austria), Hikvision (China), Digital Barriers (United Kingdom) and BriefCam (United States)

Brief Summary of Video Analytics Solution:

Video Analytics Solution are digital solutions comprising of hardware, software and services. Video Analytics Software are made up of complex algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect or determine specific events or individuals and vehicles though face recognition and number plate detection. Video analytics solutions provides users with granular quantifiable data, remote monitoring, and smart alert and comprehensive detailed analysis report. With the growth of digitisation, better connectivity and rising applications of artificial intelligence, this market is expected to witness huge growth over the coming years. Geographically, North America is the biggest user of Video Analytics Solutions with Asia Pacific steadily catching up.



Market Trend

- Artificial Intelligence Enabled Video Analytics to Recognises Humans and Number Plates



Market Drivers

- Improvement in Connectivity Technology thus offering Better Remote Surveillance

- Increasing Investments in Smart City Infrastructure



Opportunities

- Asia Pacific Presents an Excellent Potential for Growth Owing to Rising Expenditure

- Rising Spending's on Defence & Military Infrastructure



The Global Video Analytics Solution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Edge Based, Server Based), Application (Real Time Monitoring, Crowd Counting, Traffic Management, Parameter Security, Others), End Use (BFSI, Defence, Government, Commercial, Others), Component (Software, Hardware)



Regions Covered in the Video Analytics Solution Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Video Analytics Solution Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Video Analytics Solution Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Video Analytics Solution market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Video Analytics Solution Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Video Analytics Solution Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Video Analytics Solution market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



