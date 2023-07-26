Video as a Service Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2023 -- The global Video as a Service Market size to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The VaaS market is fuelled by the growing demand for real-time and remote video services and the rapid growth in the number of internet users around the world. Moreover, the trend of companies investing moe on adoption of cloud platforms and reduced total cost of ownership is driving the adoption of VaaS solutions.



By Cloud Deployment mode, the Public cloud segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The Public cloud deployment mode of the VaaS market is projected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The public cloud deployment mode focuses on deploying workloads and data on the public cloud as it provides ease to software developing companies with no management overheads and associated costs. Cloud resources are owned by third-party cloud service providers. Due to cost flexibility and scalability, the adoption of public cloud is expected to surge in the coming five years.



By Vertical, the Health Care and Life Sciences segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Under the verticals segment, the health care and life sciences segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with diverse clinical, administrative, and financial content on a daily basis. This results in the requirement for channelized content insights and accurate clinical information that can be consolidated through VaaS solutions. VaaS collaborations enable healthcare providers in the telemedicine and patient care, medical education, and healthcare administration applications to offer enhanced patient care by providing them with improved communication options.



By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America holds a strong position in the global VaaS market, owing to large-scale investments by organizations for outsourcing VaaS solutions. Countries in North America have advanced communication infrastructure that help VaaS solution providers offer quality services to their clients. The major growth drivers for this region include large-scale investments in the implementation of VaaS solutions due to the growth of video conferencing applications and the need for better video quality.



Major vendors in the VaaS market include Microsoft (US), Zoom (US), Cisco (US), Adobe (US), Avaya (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Poly (US), LogMeIn (US), and RingCentral (US).



