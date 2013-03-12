Video Center Announced for Affiliate Marketers

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Affiliate marketers now have a brand new source for topical videos aimed directly at their business needs. FingerLakes Web Design has just opened their internet video center for Web Marketers. Top quality tutorials have been shared from YouTube to create a panorama of instruction in marketing topics such as how to get quality back-links, strategies for social media, best SEO practices, adding Adsense to your blog, using Wordpress, Facebook, and Twitter for business, and much more.



Ruth Martin, Owner and CEO of FingerLakes Web Design, describes her mission in creating the video center: "By sharing only those videos from YouTube that would be of interest to the web marketing world, we can help save a lot of needless time spent browsing through endless videos, many of them off-topic. Every affiliate and web marketer has had that experience where they spent hours on YouTube, looking through a lot of videos to find the few that will actually help them. Our new video center presents and will continue to present the most relevant videos for the niche of all online marketing knowledge."



FingerLakes Web Design specializes in affordable small business web design, mobile site design advice, and SEO. They also provide advice and resources to help others learn how to build their own websites. Their video center is a new addition to their strategy of sharing knowledge about the best practices for website design, web marketing, and social media marketing strategies. Their website has written tutorials, as well as ongoing advice and tips on their blog.



