Video Conferencing Market: Coronavirus Pandemic: Short and Long-Term Actions Taken by Key Players as Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Log MeIn, Inc., Cisco

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Video Conferencing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global video conferencing market accounted for over US$6.78 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13.5% from 2020 to 2030.



Globalization of organizations, overseeing work power present at various areas, and geologically dissipated business activities are the central point that are driving business sector development. Moreover, straightforward arrangement necessities to empower video conferencing and easy to understand programming are among a few different variables that are enhancing market development. Besides, the need to telecommute because of the COVID-19 episode is further pushing the interest for video conferencing.



Major Key players:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Log MeIn, Inc., Cisco, ON24, Inc., Adobe, Click Meeting, and Microsoft, among others.



Video Conferencing Market Key Segmentation:



By Offering:

- Software

- Hardware



By Deployment:

- On-Premise

- Cloud-Based



By Type :

- Telepresence Video

- Integrated Video

- Desktop Video



By Application:

- Corporate Enterprises

- Education, Government

- Entertainment



By Region:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest Of World



Further, the report covers:

- Conventional Video Conferencing Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

- Market Potential Assessment

- Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

- Investment Mapping

- 12+ Key Players Assessment

- Forecast Till 2030



