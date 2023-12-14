Video Conferencing Market Rapid Growth, Demand, Size, Share and Report Thriving Worldwide by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- The global Video Conferencing Market size is projected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, reaching 19.1 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 10.6 billion in 2022, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Major drivers for the market include the growing internet penetration to pave way in the digital world. The market for video conferencing has seen new opportunities arise due to the increasing strength of global internet connectivity.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Video Conferencing Market"



211 - Tables

39 - Figures

236– Pages



Browse Full Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/video-conferencing-market-99384414.html



As smartphone use grows and connectivity improves, the number of internet users globally is rising quickly. As a result, telecom companies are spending heavily in the infrastructure to take advantage of these prospects, which are predicted to fuel market expansion. Underlying restraints in the video conferencing market include the issues of privacy and security. Businesses may have significant concerns about the security and privacy of the video footage shared across various platforms. Additionally, because of the potential for abuse, information leaks, and data breaches, businesses are increasingly concerned about copyright and Digital Rights Management. Before implementing these solutions, businesses need to restructure their methods for utilizing video conferencing services to address such issues.



Some major players in the video conferencing market include Microsoft (US), Zoom Video Communications (US), Cisco (US), Adobe (US), Huawei (China), Avaya, Inc. (US), AWS (US), Google, LLC (US), HP (US), GoTo (US), Enghouse Systems (Canada), Pexip (Norway), Qumu Corporation (US), Sonic Foundry Inc. (US), Lifesize, Inc. (US), Kaltura Inc. (US), BlueJeans Network (US), Kollective Technology, Inc. (US), StarLeaf Inc. (UK), Dialpad (US), Logitech (US), Barco (Belgium), Fuze Inc. (US), Haivision Inc. (Canada), and Premium Global Services Inc. (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the video conferencing market.



Cisco provides products and services in the fields of routing and switching as well as cutting-edge technologies including wireless, IP telephony, optical networking, security, and home networking. The business had improved its position over time, moving from being a provider of discrete services and products to one of architectural solutions built on networking infrastructure. Cisco offers its products and services to consumers, small businesses, commercial enterprises, and service providers. It has a presence in various regions, such as the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific as well.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=99384414



Microsoft is a multinational technology corporation, which strives to create and support products, services, and solutions that are based on ongoing innovation. Operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, servers, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games are all part of the product portfolio. Microsoft's offerings include cloud-based solutions that offer users software, platforms, services, and content in addition to consulting and solution support. Video conferencing solutions, such as Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams, are a part of the office productivity and business processes segment which aims to boost individual, team, and organizational efficiency.



Huawei is one of the top producers and sellers of telecommunications and consumer electronics equipment. It provides products and services for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, retail, education, healthcare, and internet service providers. The company's main goal is to provide its end users with cutting-edge solutions in the age of 5G, AI, and cloud. With its video conferencing series, Huawei is aiming toward intelligent collaboration solutions for smart and digital offices. The company is using IdeaHub, intelligent desktop series, and whiteboards to make work conference settings more understandable.



Browse Other Reports:



Application Delivery Controller Market



Digital Asset Management Market



Product Engineering Services Market



IPTV Market



Conversational AI Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/video-conferencing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/video-conferencing.asp