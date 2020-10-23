Video Conferencing Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2023

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- "Global Video Conferencing Market With Focus On VCaaS And Huddle Room Market: Size, Trends And Forecasts (2019-2023)" research study is segmented on the basis of applications, technology, geography and types. The report provides a detailed Video Conferencing Industry Overview along with the analysis of industry's gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, and sale price. The leading companies of the Video Conferencing Market, manufacturers, and distributors are profiled in the report along with the latest Industry development current and future trends.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Country Coverage



North America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Rest of World



Company Coverage



Cisco Systems, Inc. Microsoft Corporation

LogMeIn, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.



Executive Summary



Video conferencing refers to a technology that conducts a live and visual communication session between two or more users residing in different geographic locations. In other words, video conferencing provides simultaneous transmission of images, texts, video and audio between two locations.



Video conferencing is important as it provides an improved way of communicating and interacting with employees, colleagues, customers and students. Video conferencing can be segmented on the basis of deployment type (Cloud-based and On-premise), and meeting room (Huddle Room and Mid-sized and Large Conference Room). Cloud-based video conferencing is also known as video conferencing-as-a-service (VCaaS).



VCaaS technology is delivered from the cloud, and allows multiple participants to meet face-to-face through instant HD video without any major investment in hardware, infrastructure, and network. The use of VCaaS is to conduct meetings, webinars and training.



Huddle room is a small meeting space and conference area, replacing specialized VC gear with low-cost video camera, LCD screen and digital whiteboard hardware. A typical huddle room accommodates upto 4-6 people.



This report on Global Video Conferencing market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Video Conferencing.



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Video Conferencing Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Video Conferencing Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



