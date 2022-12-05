Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Video Conferencing Market Outlook 2022:



Remote working, dispersed business operations, and increased globalization are reasons for the expansion. In addition, the video conferencing industry is expanding as a result of increasing demand for video conferencing solutions in the education and healthcare sectors. The market has grown significantly over the last few years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic when video and conferencing solutions were widely used.



The research depicts the competitive environment of the leading industry rivals, as well as the percentage market share of the large organizations. The Video Conferencing market report contains research based on current conditions, historical data, and future predictions. Market projections for market size, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, and other significant elements are covered in the research. It also examines the roles of the top market players in the industry, including their business profile, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.



"According to SNS insider, the Video Conferencing Market Size was valued at US$ 8.89 Bn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 33.12 Bn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 20.67% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028."



The market research report provides a 360-degree view of the competitive landscape of the industries. The findings of the market report research were used to examine several important aspects, including investments in emerging markets, product success, and market share growth. Video Conferencing market research investigates the market's size, trends, limitations, and potential.



Major Key Company profiles analysis covered in Video Conferencing Market are:



- Adobe Systems Incorporated.

- Atlassian Corporation Plc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Fuze, Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Logitech International S.A.

- LogMeIn, Inc.

- Microsoft Corporation

- Orange Business Services

- Polycom, Inc.



Video Conferencing Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



The research report provides information on the global Video Conferencing market in terms of sales, market share, and potential future expansion for a number of market categories. The expansion of these categories will assist you in analyzing sectors with moderate growth rates and providing consumers with useful market overviews and industry insights to assist them in deciding how to best discover key market applications.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Video Conferencing Market are Listed Below:



Segment by Component:

- Hardware

- Software

- Services



Segment by Deployment:

- On-premise

- Cloud



Segment by Enterprise Size:

- Large Enterprises

- Small and Medium Enterprises



Segment by Application:

- Consumer

- Enterprise



Segment by End-use:

- Corporate

- Education

- Healthcare

- Government & Defense

- BFSI

- Media & Entertainment

- Others



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The analysis takes into account supply and demand statistics for the target market. This study used primary and secondary research as well as private databases and a paid data source. The impact analysis of COVID-19 will assist market participants in developing a pandemic preparedness strategy. The purpose of this research representative is to investigate COVID-19's effects on the Video Conferencing market both globally and locally.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Conferencing are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Video Conferencing Industry Regional Outlook



The report covers a wide range of geographical areas, including the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The research focuses on Video Conferencing regional market expansion as well as significant businesses that influence regional growth.



Regional Analysis Covered in this Report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Video Conferencing Market Competitive Analysis



The research report covers important geographic regions such as the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The leading global market participants are profiled in a separate section of the Video Conferencing market report, along with an analysis of their business operations, financial statements, product descriptions, and strategic goals.



Key Questions Answered by the Video Conferencing Market Report:



- What impact has the COVID-19 outbreak had on the global economy?

- Which companies are most likely to dominate the target market?

- What are the high-performing subgroups in the target market?



Conclusion of this Market Research



A recent Video Conferencing market report can assist businesses in establishing themselves as the most dependable and committed growth partners for market research, strategy development, and long-term organizational development.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Video Conferencing Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Video Conferencing Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Video Conferencing Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

11. Video Conferencing Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Video Conferencing Market Segmentation, By End-Use

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Conclusion



