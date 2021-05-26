Video Conferencing Software Market May Set New Growth Story : Google ,Microsoft

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Video Conferencing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Video Conferencing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Video Conferencing Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Google Inc. (United States),Microsoft (United States),West Unified Communications Services (United States),Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States),Arkadin (France),JOYCE CR (Czechia),Vidyo (United States),Cisco (United States),Zoho Meeting (United States),Citrix Systems (United States)



Definition:

Video conferencing software is used by two parties to establish a communication using an internet connection. It is used for conducting the live conferences or meetings and transfer the audio, or video files and text. In addition, it has various features such as electronic whiteboards and benefits such as edge over competition, minimize travel costs, and increased productivity. The features and benefits along with the various end use industries are increasing the market growth.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Video Conferencing Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Based Video Conferencing

Market Drivers:

Increase in Access to High Quality Internet Connection

Rising Usage of Consumer Electronic



Opportunities:

Mobile support for video conferencing is increasing the usage of software. There has been increasing usage of mobile devices and hence the users are preferring to attend the conference or meeting through their tablets or phones. Hence, the developers are coming with different versions according to the operating systems such as android. Hence, this factor is fueling the market growth.

Challenges:

Technical Issues may hamper the Market Growth

Usage of Video Conferencing Software



The Global Video Conferencing Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End users (Government, Corporate Enterprise, Education, Media & Entertainment, HealthCare, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Video conferencing types (Desktop Video Conferencing, Room-based Video Conferencing System, Telepresence Video Conferencing System)

Market Insights:

Merger Acquisition:

In October 2019, Microsoft has acquired Mover which is a platform for moving the files and streamline the process transferring the data to cloud

In September 2019, Microsoft has acquired Movere which is a SaaS platform that integrates and analyses the data.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Video Conferencing Software market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Video Conferencing Software market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Video Conferencing Software market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

