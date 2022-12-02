Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2022 -- Video Conferencing Systems Market Size & Share 2022:



The market is anticipated to rise as a result of the integration of Al, IoT, and cloud technology into video conferencing sessions. Video conferencing sessions are real-time visual sessions between one or more participants. In addition, the growing demand for video communication, virtual workforce management, and cloud-based collaboration platform is expected to drive market growth. In spite of this, video collaboration solutions are being utilised by companies and organisations to make faster decisions and avoid the high costs associated with travelling. Remote learning is anticipated to increase in demand.



"According to SNS insider, the Video Conferencing Systems Market Size was valued at US$ 9.5 Bn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 32.67 Bn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 19.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028.



According to Video Conferencing Systems market research, the market is rapidly evolving, and the influence is being studied in both the present and prospective futures. The market study is a thorough investigation that focuses on worldwide consumption patterns, development trends, sales patterns, and sales in key nations. The research report covers in-depth insights in different regional market that spread across the globe.



Comprehensive market research is conducted, taking into account a number of elements such as a country's existence and business climate, as well as the Video Conferencing Systems market's distinctive influence. The research discusses market share, significant trends, historical and anticipated costs, revenue, demand and supply statistics, market growth analysis, the current regulatory environment, and its impact on key geographical areas.



Major Key Company profiles analysis covered in Video Conferencing Systems Market are:



- Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft)

- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom)

- Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco)

- Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe)

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Huawei)

- Avaya, Inc. (Avaya)

- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

- Google, LLC (Google)

- Plantronics, Inc. (Poly)

- LogMeIn, Inc. (LogMeIn)



Video Conferencing Systems Segmentation Analysis:



The report's market estimates are supported by extensive secondary research, primary interviews, and internal expert evaluations. According to the Video Conferencing Systems research report, the market is split by product type, application, end-user, and geography. These market estimations were derived through an examination of the market's social, political, and financial components, as well as current market dynamics.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Video Conferencing Systems Market are Listed Below:



Segment by Component:

- Hardware

- Solution

- Services



Segment by Deployment Mode:

- Cloud

- On-premises



Segment by Application:

- Corporate Communications

- Training and Development

- Marketing and Client Engagement



Segment by Enterprise:

- Large Enterprises

- Small and Medium Enterprises



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Conferencing Systems are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The coronavirus outbreak has had a tremendous impact on the global economy. The most recent COVID-19 scenario analysis is also included in this Video Conferencing Systems market research study. The research also examines the sector's top corporations, distributors, and supply chain organizations.



Video Conferencing Systems Market Regional Analysis



North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the geographical regions of the Video Conferencing Systems market. The research report thoroughly studies each geographic market and finds the primary factors impacting it.



Regional Analysis Covered in this Report:

- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Analysis



The research report includes cutting-edge research approaches such as SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide readers with a better understanding of major players. The report also covers information on the economy, worldwide positioning, product portfolios, revenue, gross profit margins, and scientific and technology breakthroughs. The Video Conferencing Systems market report focuses on the most noteworthy industry acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.



Key Reasons to Purchase Video Conferencing Systems Market Research Report



- Market research includes critical development status, growth rates, competitive environment evaluations, and statistics on worldwide marketing.

- The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the worldwide competitive landscape, as well as critical information on the major rivals and their long-term growth strategies.



Conclusion of This Market Study:



The market research report includes a coverage of the effective marketing strategies, industry contributions, and most recent expansion in both historical and contemporary contexts that has connection with the market be it directly or indirectly.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Video Conferencing Systems Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Video Conferencing Systems Market by Deployment Mode

10. Video Conferencing Systems Market by Application

11. Video Conferencing Systems Market by Enterprise

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion



