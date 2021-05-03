Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.



The latest industry intelligence report on the Video Content Analytics market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Video Content Analytics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.



North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Governments in the region have extensively deployed video surveillance to monitor suspicious activities, especially the U.S. after the 9/11 terrorist attack. Use of this technology in law enforcement and by big retail brands is also diving growth of the video content analytics market in North America.



Key players in the market include Axis Communications, Honeywell, Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Avigilon, Intellivision, Aventura Systems, Intelligent Security Systems, and Gorilla Technology.



Factors such as robust presence of international Video Content Analytics solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

People/Crowd Counting

Facial Recognition

Traffic Monitoring

Others



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Critical Infrastructure

BFSI

City Surveillance

Defense and Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Traffic Management

Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Construction)



To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.



