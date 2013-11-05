Video Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The video devices market is shifting the way users interact with their phones, televisions and computers. Video devices market includes video-enabled consumer electronic devices such as video game consoles, smart TVs, blue-ray players. In addition IP streaming devices, set top boxes and tablets are important segments of video devices market. Smart phones account for nearly half of total market units at present and is expected to continue to rule the global market over the forecast period.



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A constant shift toward long-form online video consumption has been motivating first-time purchases of video devices. Consumer appetite for personalized and online content including live TV and on-demand, anytime and on multiple screens is expected to remain a major factor driving the video devices market. In addition, increasing adoption of higher-end devices, constant innovation in terms of new form-factors, transformative user experiences helps in overall video device market expansion.



Market concentration differs by segment such as video game console is the most concentrated sector compared to smart TV segment. Lack of 3G or 4G infrastructure in developing countries, and need to deliver superior features at low to price to consumers which further affects the profit margins of manufacturers in many segments to remain competitive are some of the key challenges in this market. However, strategy that balances both feature and price probably would help video devices market to succeed in the long-term. North America is the major market for the video devices and is expected to lead the global market over the forecasted period. However, Asia Pacific is growing rapidly on the force of arising middle class and digitization. Some of the key players such as Apple, Microsoft and Samsung, Panasonic, LG Net Cast, Sony are expected to reshape the consumer video device market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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