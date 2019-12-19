Video Encoder Market Report by Business Strategies Which Improvised for the Forecast 2019 to 2027

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Video Encoder Market Overview:

A video encoder is an advanced solution that compresses or decompresses the digital video. It converts uncompressed video into compressed and vice-versa. Video encoder offers efficiency and compatibility in the desired set of application and hardware such as for DVD/Blu-ray, mobile and video streaming. This process includes the transformation of the video and audio data in the file followed by compression.



Basically, the video encoder changes the format of digital video from one standard to another in order to meet the compatibility. Increasing penetration of smartphones with rising usage of the internet is a prime factor fueling the market growth of video encoders. Growth in digitization and the introduction of video compression is another major factor propelling the market growth of video encoders. For instance, in March 2019, Delta Digital Video, a long-time supplier of cutting-edge video encoding solutions for Full Motion Video (FMV) transmission and exploitation introduce the Model 7805R H.265 Video Encoder. The model 7805R offers all of the advantages of H.265 video compression in a compact, rugged unit designed to meet the stringent requirements of air, land, and sea operations.



From the regional perspective, North America is projected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this can be attributed to the presence of strong players in the region and the increasing launch of advanced products. For instance, in February 2019, Haivision, a market leader in video streaming technologies announced the next generation Makito encoder – the Makito X4 4K UHD HEVC/H.264 Video Encoder. The Makito X4 is based on Haivision's all-new MX4 HEVC/H.264 programmable 8 core encoding engine that delivers pristine broadcast quality and the highest available density.



On the flip side, the high cost associated with the video encoder devices is projected to hamper the market growth of the video encoder.



- In May 2017, Antrica, a supplier of H.265 & H.264 video encoding and streaming solutions, has unveiled the new range of H.265 video encoders – a mini battery-powered HDMI encoder. The new range of H.265 video encoders features 2 key products in the range is Antrica's first step into the H.265 market offering RTSP RTMP HTTP and MPEG-TS Streaming.



- In February 2018, Harmonic is expanding its Electra media processing product line with the introduction of Electra X, targeting broadcast and multiscreen content delivery. Harmonic says it's the world's first encoder family to support graphics, branding, and playout functionalities, as well as superior video quality and full-frame UHD, live to encode.



- In April 2018, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Media Solutions announces the launch of its MediaFirst End-to-End Ultra High Definition (UHD) the solution, the industry's first software-based, multi-application media processing, and encoding platform to deliver UHD content from the camera to the consumer, across the entire media delivery landscape



