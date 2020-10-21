Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Video Equipment Global Market Report 2020-2030



The Video Equipment Market Research Report begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that give closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Video Equipment market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.



The global video equipment market was worth $120.47 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.53% and reach $127.99 billion by 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Video Equipment Market: are Bose Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Bowers & Wilkins, Atlantic Technology, Definitive Technology, GoldenEar Technology, and Pioneer.



The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver for the video equipment market. The rise in disposable incomes was mainly driven by economic growth and middle class population growth in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. According to the World Bank, the world's middle class population defined as the population that are earn between $10 and $100 per day increased from approximately 1.5 to 2 billion between 2010 and 2015. In 2017, Chinas economy grew at 6.9% and Indias GDP grew at 7.1%. The per capita disposable income in India increased at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2005-2015 to reach $1,154 in 2015. Increased earnings greatly increased disposable incomes in the emerging markets, increasing the demand for consumer electronics products such as televisions and home theater systems.



Industry News:



In February 2018, GotMatter Pvt Ltd, a Bangalore based IT and E-Commerce company, acquired Ridaex Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will strengthen the GotMatter Pvt Ltd.s position as an agile and innovative company. Also, enables the company to improve sales and increase expertise in customer services and enhance its business intelligence. Ridaex Technologies made its name by manufacturing first Indian Led Smart TVs.



Regions are covered By Video Equipment Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Influence of the Video Equipment Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Video Equipment market.



-Video Equipment market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Video Equipment market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Video Equipment market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Video Equipment market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Video Equipment market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Video Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



