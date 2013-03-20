Video Game Boutique Launches Extended Line of Discount Video Games for Young Gamers

Vallejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Despite recent negative stereotypes regarding the video game industry, statistics show 63 percent of parents believe video games play a positive role in the lives of their children. According to consumer reports, 85 percent of new games arriving on the market are rated "E" for Everyone, "T" for Teen, or "E10+" for Everyone 10 years of age and older. A rapidly increasing number of minors state their parents insist on being present while purchasing video games with most of those parents later playing these games with their children. In contrast to information from the past, video games are trending toward creating family time and bonding experiences between parents and their children. In order to promote this current turn of events, Video Game Boutique has launched an extended line of discount video games.



K Ramone of Video Game Boutique stated, "We realize there are many violent games on the market, and those games target an older, more mature audience. This is why we were delighted at the current statistics. The majority of new games being released are created specifically for younger and more impressionable players; in addition, parents are becoming more and more aware of the content of the games their children are playing. Had this been so from the beginning of the rise of the video game industry, perhaps the negative stereotypes would never have become a factor."



Ramone went on to say, "At Video Game Boutique, we offer games for all popular gaming consoles, including Wii, Play Station 2 and 3 and Xbox 360, as well as downloadable video games for Mac and PC. Our selection includes releases from Disney, Square Enix, Warner Bros, Sega, THQ, Capcom and other popular household names from every genre imaginable, such as action, adventure and sports. While we do carry the options geared toward adult gamers, parental supervision is required for all game purchases. This allows parents to maintain the discretion they desire. In addition to our line of games, we also provide the public with the best video game accessories available. Our website displays continuously updated lists of best sellers, most wished for items and creative gift ideas. Hopefully our games and accessories offered at affordable prices will provide hours of entertainment for our customers and afford them the family togetherness and common interests they are seeking."



About Video Game Boutique

Video Game Boutique, an Amazon Services LLC Associates Program affiliate, is an online company. They provide an extensive line of video games, consoles and accessories for the public to choose from. Ratings are posted with all games available on their website to provide parents with guidance when purchasing games for younger players.