Video Game Insider Jobs Publish All New Detailed Content on Video Game Careers

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Video games, once thought an amusement for children, have come a long way since Pong. Now they represent the largest entertainment industry responsible for billions of dollars on the global marketplace, and major franchises like Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed have generated a new breed of cultural icon. It is no wonder then that jobs in the games industry are more sought after than ever, and there is an increasing demand to know just how to get into these industrial giants. Video Game Insider Jobs is a blog growing in popularity thanks to its regularly updated editorial content offering advice and insight on how gamers can become game-makers.



The new content includes a breakdown on the major video game houses like Sega, Ubisoft, EA and Activision, information on the role of a game designer within the industry, and links to educational institutions that will teach video game design and technology courses so that individuals can choose a field to specialise in and increase their chances.



The core information that has led to the site’s initial popularity is the video game designer job description which enables individuals to create a competency based application based on insider knowledge, and the video game designer salary information so that individuals know what such a career can be worth.



A spokesperson for Video Game Insider Jobs explained, “The truth is a double edged sword- the industry has seen one of the most rapid expansions of any industry in recent times so it should stand to reason that there are a lot of jobs waiting to be snatched up- on the other hand many of those jobs require an increasing level of specialist skills that few people are able to lay claim to. We aim to provide realistic insight on the requirements for video game designers so that those who wish to become one know what they have to do.”



Video Game Insider Jobs is an online blog that discusses the video game industry from the inside, with a view to providing insight on the industry and possible avenues through which enthusiasts can become employees of their favorite gaming companies. The website breaks down the different publishers, the different roles, and even educational courses to give those looking for a job in the games industry a head start. For more information, please visit: http://www.videogameinsiderjobs.com/