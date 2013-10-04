Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Video Games And Consoles - UK - September 2013



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The Wii’s sales popularity has declined to a record low, with the poorly performing Wii U failing to provide a balancing revenue boost for Nintendo. Sony and Microsoft will be hoping that their next-generation consoles do better on release in December 2013, and strong pre-order numbers do seem to paint a rosier picture. All is not as well with the handheld market though; poor portable sales for both Sony and Nintendo were rectified only through drastic price cuts, which suggest the handheld market has been too badly damaged by casual smartphone gaming to ever recover to previous levels.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definitions

Abbreviations



Executive Summary:-



The market

Figure 1: Forecast value of video game and console sales, 2008-18

Market factors

Raft of micro-consoles set to launch, but unlikely to impact industry

Wii U fails to gain traction

Electronic Arts abolishes Online Pass blocking second-hand gamers from online environments

Companies, brands and innovation

Figure 2: Total fixed and portable console volume sales, by console, 2012

Figure 3: Top 30 bestselling video game unit sales, by publisher, 2012

The consumer

What type of gamers are consumers?

Figure 4: Type of gamer consumers categorise themselves as, July 2013

Console Ownership and Intention to Purchase

Figure 5: Ownership and intention to purchase consoles by consumers, July 2013

Interest in purchasing next-generation consoles

Figure 6: Consumers’ interest in purchasing next-generation consoles, July 2013

Importance of features when buying a console

Figure 7: Importance of features for consumers purchasing a new console, July 2013

Main users and the influence of children

Figure 8: Main user of future consoles in the household, July 2013

Figure 9: Influence of children on the choice of consumers’ next console, July 2013

What we think



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Issues in the Market:-

Will Nintendo be able to revitalise sales of the Wii U?

Will early criticism of the Xbox One see the PS4 steal a march in 2013?

What is the future of handheld consoles?

Is Freemium gaming the future?



Trend Application

Trend: Many Mes

Trend: Decline of Deference

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



Market Drivers

Key points

New console competitors failing to make a splash

Xbox One drops unpopular restrictions

Microsoft may alienate casual players with price and privacy concerns

EA – pioneer of online passes – abandons system

Figure 10: EA digital revenue, by type, Q1 2012-Q1 2014 (May-June)

Handhelds struggle to gain purchase

Wii U still losing money for Nintendo

Freemium revenue for apps surpasses dedicated game purchases



Who’s Innovating?

Key points

Rift Drifter puts players on trial

SingStar becomes free to play after low sales

Skylander: Swap Force brings physical characters to digital world

Disney gears up to release biggest ever game experience



Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Market

Figure 11: Value of UK video game and console sales, 2008-18

Figure 12: Value of video game sales, 2008-18

Figure 13: Value of console sales, 2008-18

Forecasts

Figure 14: Forecast value of video game and console sales, 2008-18

Figure 15: Forecast value of console sales, 2008-18

Figure 16: Forecast value of video game sales, 2008-18



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Lifestyle Of Over 55 Years - Brazil - September 2013

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The world population is aging and young adults increasingly delaying plans to start a family. This change in the demographic profile, with fewer parts, is so intense in Brazil. Over the last fifty years, the percentage of seniors nearly doubled and the estimates, with the improvement in life expectancy, which is quadruple by 2060. In contrast, Brazilian women have their first child later and later, with projections for 29 years after 2030. Not passing a maximum of two children.



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This scenario implies, among other changes in social, a broad participation of adults aged 55 + in the economy and future business development, which should focus increasingly their needs. Something that just happens today, since the reality is that six in ten earn less than two minimum wages (up to 1,400 dollars), most live with family (with children or family of children) and few have financial independence or dedicated the small budget just to own spending and leisure.



Mobile Apps - US - September 2013

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The high app engagement level of Millennials makes them a lucrative target and companies targeting the demographic should consider their particular interests. This generation is more willing to pay for apps, and while ad revenue is still a major part of generating income for developers they must ensure their ads are not intrusive. Personalizing ad content and offerings to the app user can be effective and if it is related to their interests it makes the ad inherently less invasive.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Consumer survey data: adults

Consumer survey data: teens

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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