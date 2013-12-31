Video Games in Malaysia - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Video Games in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- During 2012, video games producers continued to launch games which appealed to hardcore gamers, and these new games boosted sales of video games in Malaysia. One of the biggest new games launched in 2012 was Diablo III, which was published by Activision Blizzard on 15 May. The highly anticipated online game hit the record of the best-selling games for PCs/MACs and the fastest-selling PC game to date by the end of 2012. Video games players such as AsiaSoft also offered pre-order for Diablo III...
Euromonitor International's Video Games in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Digital Gaming, Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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