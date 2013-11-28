"Video Games in South Africa" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Video Games in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Video games in South Africa witnessed current value growth of 9% in 2012; this was mainly due to the influence of mobile games, which grew by 23%, driven mostly by non-core/casual gamers. South African hard-core gamers continue to show a strong preference for older rather than newer franchises.
Euromonitor International's Video Games in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Digital Gaming, Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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